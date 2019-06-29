USA TODAY:

Author Marianne Williamson’s quirky, love-conquers-all approach on the Democratic debate stage Thursday drew applause, ridicule and confusion.

On Friday, she was attracting donations. From Republicans.

GOP strategist Jeff Roe, who ran Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’ 2016 presidential campaign, tweeted out to his 16,000 followers asking fellow Republicans “to donate $1 to keep this vibrant democrat on the debate stage. One debate performance is not enough.”

At least several people appear to have taken up the challenge based on responses to Roe, accompanied by copies of receipts of their campaign donations.

Because qualifying for future debates requires a certain level of fundraising and support, Republicans say they want to keep her offbeat presence on stage.