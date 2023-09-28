Republicans say ‘Biden family sold access to Joe’s power’ as first impeachment inquiry hearing into President’s links to son’s deals lays out $24M in profits

Republicans kicked off their first impeachment hearing by tearing into Joe Biden and trying to tie him to his son’s business dealings, as Democrats claimed they had ‘no evidence’ to show the president ever profited from Hunter’s influence-trading.

‘At least 10 times, Joe Biden lied to the American people that he never spoke to his family about their business dealings,’ Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky., said during the hearing.

Testimony from Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer claimed Biden had contact with Hunter’s associates around 20 times over 10 years – but didn’t necessarily get into business details with them.

Top Oversight Democrat Jamie Raskin made a motion to subpoena Rudy Giuliani and Lev Parnas, believing them to be not credible witnesses and claiming the accusations about Joe Biden’s involvement originated with them.

He noted none of the Republican witnesses have any direct knowledge of the alleged misdeeds of the president. ‘Not one of them has participated in the eight months of investigation,’ he said. ‘They’ve got nothing on Joe Biden.’

‘If this dysfunction caucus is going to insist on going forward, we must receive the testimony of Rudy Giuliani and Lev Parnas, the insiders who know the origins of the lie upon which this sham impeachment is based and who work to spread it,’ Raskin said.

READ MORE