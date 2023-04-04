Two Republican chairmen responded on Tuesday to speculation that the Manhattan judge conducting former President Donald Trump’s arraignment could issue a gag order on the case, saying the move would be unconstitutional.

Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and James Comer (R-KY), heads of the Judiciary and Oversight Committees, respectively, said they were “deeply concerned by reports” that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg would seek the order against Trump.

“To put any restrictions on the ability of President Trump to discuss his mistreatment at the hands of this politically motivated prosecutor would only further demonstrate the weaponization of the New York justice system,” the chairmen said.

