Republicans react with fury to ‘brazen’ timing of bombshell new Trump indictment and claim charges were filed to distract from Biden family scandals after First Son’s sweetheart deal collapsed

Republicans reacted with fury to the ‘coincidental’ timing of a bombshell new indictment against former President Donald Trump.

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team of prosecutors added additional charges in to the 32-count indictment the former president was already facing for keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate Thursday evening.

Among the new charges are allegations that the former president allegedly told aides to ‘wipe’ security footage from his Florida club’s server as a way to foil investigators probing the removal of classified documents from the White House.

These allegations came just one day after the Department of Justice’s ‘sweetheart’ deal with Hunter Biden sensationally collapsed, leaving the First Son susceptible to further criminal charges for alleged deals with China and Ukraine.

Now, Republican lawmakers claim the federal government has only released the new charges to distract from alleged wrongdoings perpetrated by the president’s family.

Only hours after the indictment was unsealed, Fox News reported that members of ‘the Biden family may hold offshore bank accounts’.

READ MORE