Faithless electors have never altered the state of a presidential election in all of American history.

Republicans are creating “alternate” slates of electoral votes in contested battleground states in the event of a challenge of the presidential election results on the House floor — a move President Trump’s senior advisor Jason Miller previewed on Monday.

Electors across the country are meeting in their respective states to formally cast their votes for the 2020 presidential election, as is Constitutionally required. While there is nothing in the Constitution requiring electors, which are typically comprised of prominent party officials, of voting with the will of their state, they normally do. Certain states have laws to ensure that this practice stands.

However, President Trump has vowed to fight, citing various instances of malfeasance at the hands of Democrats as surveys show a majority of Trump voters agree that the opposition essentially “stole” the election from the president via illegal voting and fraud.

With the Supreme Court tossing Texas’s case against Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Michigan — a case Trump once referred to as “the big one — his GOP allies are continuing to extend the fight, casting an alternate slate of electoral votes — creating “dueling slates of electors” — in the event of a viable challenge in Congress — which is needed for such a challenge.

Miller explained the tactic of selecting an “alternate slate of electors,” during a Monday appearance on Fox News.

“This would ensure that all of our legal remedies remain open,” he stated.

