Republicans are honing in on the role Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his wife, White House Executive Secretary Evan Ryan, played in alleged influence efforts by Hunter Biden in July 2016 on behalf of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma when he sat on its board.

As Breitbart News reported, in a letter released Tuesday by Sens. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Blinken told congressional investigators in December 2020 that when he was deputy secretary of state during the Obama administration, he was not aware of Biden’s association with Burisma.

“It seems highly unlikely that you had no idea of Hunter Biden’s association with Burisma while your wife was apparently coordinating with Hunter Biden to potentially connect you with Burisma’s U.S. representatives,” they wrote to Blinken, asking him and his wife to preserve their records for further investigation.

The senators released a transcript of Blinken’s interview in 2020 that showed he was asked, “During your time as Deputy Secretary of State, were you aware of any association that Hunter Biden had with Burisma?” Blinken responded, “I was not.” Blinken also denied having any knowledge of Hunter Biden’s service on the board of Burisma.

