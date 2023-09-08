Republicans get major boost as ‘fired up’ young men lean right in record numbers

The kids aren’t all right, but more and more young men are seeing red.A recent survey by Monitoring the Future, an academic project that has been studying American youth for decades, found that 23% of 12th grade boys identified as conservative in 2022, while only 13% described themselves as liberal. The study, by the University of Michigan, was first conducted in 1976, at which point just 17% of high school boys saw themselves as conservative and 25% identified as liberal.Conservative identification went up among young men in the 80s and early 90s but had hit a steady decline until recent years showed a new trend to the right.Their female peers, meanwhile, have gone more to the left, with 30% identifying as liberal in 2022, compared to 12% conservative.

In New York State, conservatives under 40 — many of them men — have been getting increasingly involved. Peter Giunta, 29, has been the chair of the New York State Young Republicans since 2021. When he took the position, there were just six chapters throughout the state. Now, there are 30. “[Lee] Zeldin’s campaign really fired up a lot of young Republicans,” he said.

