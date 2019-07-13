Breitbart:

On Wednesday, House Republicans allowed the Democrats to pass an outsourcing bill which dangles citizenship in front of hundreds of thousands of Indian graduates if they take more jobs from American graduates.

The House bill, HR.1044, passed Wednesday by 365 to 65 after a multi-year, stealthy lobbying campaign by Silicon Valley lobbyists which was fronted by ethnic advocacy groups. The lobbies were led by Mark Zuckerberg’ s network of Silicon Valley investors and other technology companies, including Jeff Bezos’ Amazon, and were aided by a near-total blackout by establishment media outlets, such as Bezos’ Washington Post.

The bill now goes to the Senate where the tech lobbyists and investors have already pushed a similar job-outsourcing, salary-cutting, American-replacement bill to the Senate floor.

This outsourcing push is very unpopular among the Republicans’ MAGA base who have felt first-hand the painful impact of legal and illegal immigration on their own incomes, families, and status. The HR.1044 bill is not an amnesty, but it and the Democrats’ DACA amnesty are “crucial,” said one of the Zuckerberg lobbyists who pushed HR.1044.

The bill is also a threat to the careers and prosperity of the many swing-voting college graduates needed by President Donald Trump and GOP Senators in November 2020. The GOP’s share of those college-graduate voters lurched down in 2018, giving the Democrats control of the House.