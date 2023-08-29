Republicans Blast Trump’s Trial Date: ‘Blatant’ Election Interference

Republicans blasted U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan’s scheduling the trial date for former President Donald Trump’s federal case a day before Super Tuesday, deeming it another “corrupt” act by President Joe Biden’s DOJ as well as a “blatant” form of election interference against the former president and Republican frontrunner. On Monday, the Associated Press reported on Chutkan’s decision in Washington, DC, after she denied Trump’s legal team’s request for a spring 2026 date.

The trial date for the former president’s case — alleging he attempted to overturn the 2020 election results — is set for a day before more than a dozen states hold their caucuses or primaries, marking one of the most momentous days of the presidential primary process. In response, Republican members took to social media to express harsh criticism of the “sham” move. “Democrats are putting President Trump on trial for ‘election interference’ the day before Super Tuesday… Total sham!” wrote Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN).

