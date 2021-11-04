The Wrap.com
Winsome Sears — the first woman and first woman of color elected lieutenant governor of Virginia on Tuesday night — called out Joy Reid after watching the MSNBC host describe the GOP as “dangerous.” “I wish Joy Reid would invite me on her show — let’s see if she’s woman enough to do that — I’d go in a heartbeat and we’d have a real discussion without Joy speaking about me behind my back, if you will,” Sears said during her appearance on Fox’s “The Story with Martha MacCallum” Wednesday afternoon. “[Reid] talks about white supremacy,” Sears continued. “Does she know that I ran against a white supremacist? I mean Joy come on. Get your facts straight and then come talk to me. I’m waiting for you.”