Winsome Sears CALLS OUT Joy Reid:



"I wish Joy Reid would invite me on her show. Let's see if she's woman enough to do that. I'd go in a heartbeat." pic.twitter.com/OHJUm9GAZ4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 3, 2021

Winsome Sears — the first woman and first woman of color elected lieutenant governor of Virginia on Tuesday night — called out Joy Reid after watching the MSNBC host describe the GOP as “dangerous.” “I wish Joy Reid would invite me on her show — let’s see if she’s woman enough to do that — I’d go in a heartbeat and we’d have a real discussion without Joy speaking about me behind my back, if you will,” Sears said during her appearance on Fox’s “The Story with Martha MacCallum” Wednesday afternoon. “[Reid] talks about white supremacy,” Sears continued. “Does she know that I ran against a white supremacist? I mean Joy come on. Get your facts straight and then come talk to me. I’m waiting for you.”

