House Foreign Affairs Committee chair Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) led several Republican lawmakers Tuesday on a trip to Ukraine where they expressed their support to President Volodymyr Zelensky and conducted oversight of military equipment.

Their meeting with Zelensky, as well as other Ukrainian officials, occurred in Kyiv, where Zelensky laid out a wish list of more powerful military items he said Ukraine needs for its war with Russia, according to a Foreign Affairs Committee spokeswoman who provided Breitbart News with details of the trip and excerpts of remarks that McCaul later gave at a press conference there.

McCaul, who was joined by Reps. Keith Self (R-TX), Max Miller (R-OH), Darrell Issa (R-CA), and Jake Ellzey (R-TX), said at the press conference the meeting with Zelensky was “very productive.”

Thank you Chairman @RepMcCaul, Congressmen @DarrellIssa, @RepKeithSelf, @MaxMillerOH, @JakeEllzey for your visit to Kyiv, meeting with President @ZelenskyyUa, and for important signals of support to Ukraine, and our fight for Freedom! Together we win 🇺🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yVJtIQpKOU — Oksana Markarova (@OMarkarova) February 21, 2023

The war in Ukraine has been devastating for the people of Ukraine and costly for the United States. Putin’s invasion must be brought to an end, and any further aid should be directed at achieving that result on the battlefield. I appreciate @ZelenskyyUa for briefing us today. pic.twitter.com/FyaRN4rDWB — Congressman Max Miller (@RepMaxMiller) February 21, 2023

Congressman Keith Self is in Kyiv, Ukraine with House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul to see firsthand what is happening on the ground in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/TklL3NhCkz — Rep. Keith Self (@RepKeithSelf) February 21, 2023

“We talked primarily about what [Zelensky’s] needs are when it comes to winning this war,” McCaul said, noting Zelensky would provide the Republicans with his list of desired items.

