Republican Vivek Ramaswamy Slams ‘Dangerous’ Trump Indictment: ‘We May be Heading on our Way to a National Divorce’

Entrepreneur and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy slammed the indictment of former President Donald Trump as a “dark moment in American history” and “un-American.”

“The politically motivated indictment of the 45th President of the United States marks a dark moment in American history. It will undermine public trust in our electoral system & justice system,” he tweeted.

“It is un-American for the ruling party to use police power to arrest its political rivals. Principles go beyond partisanship. Let the American people decide who governs,” he added.

