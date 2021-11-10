Breitbart:

Thirteen House Republicans, along with 19 Senate Republicans, are helping shift infrastructure projects away from their own districts and toward blue, Democrat districts when they voted to support President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

The bill includes the Digital Equity Act that expands broadband to American communities that currently lack access to the internet due to either poverty, dilapidated infrastructure, or their geographical location such as rural communities.

Though, as Breitbart News reported, the broadband expansion will be partially based on how many nonwhite residents and newly arrived immigrants a particular community has. Communities with large foreign-born populations and are majority-minority will be first in line for the expansion.

In effect, the less white an area is and the more immigrants who reside there, the quicker that community is to secure broadband expansion. Because Democrats tend to represent these communities, Republican votes for the bill serve to penalize their constituents for their region’s demographic makeup.

Nineteen GOP senators voted with Democrats to approve expanding broadband across the United States based on racial quotas

