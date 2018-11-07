BUSINESS INSIDER:

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz fended off a very tough challenge from Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke in one of the most highly-anticipated midterm election races of the year in a state that hasn’t sent a Democrat to the Senate in 25 years.

O’Rourke, a 46-year-old El Paso Democrat, was fueled by over $60 million in campaign donations, a savvy social media strategy, and a series of glowing national media profiles — and generous comparisons to President John F. Kennedy.

O’Rourke raised more money than any Senate candidate in history, bringing in a shocking $38 million in the third quarter alone. For months, he’s attracted widespread national attention with viral video clips of him defending the free speech rights of NFL players and live streams of his roadtrips across the vast state. The attention came with celebrity endorsements from the likes of country music star Willie Nelson and NBA legend LeBron James.

O’Rourke and Cruz presented Texas voters with a stark choice on both policy and personality.

Cruz — a gun-toting, cowboy boot-wearing evangelical Christian — has developed a reputation in Washington for his sharp elbows and lofty ambitions. Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham once quipped that “if you killed Ted Cruz on the floor of the Senate, and the trial was in the Senate, nobody would convict you.” Meanwhile, O’Rourke has framed himself as an affable former punk rocker with a knack for connecting with millennials.