WXYZ –

Well, they are done talking in Michigan. Articles of impeachment have been brought against the tyrannical Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Three Republican lawmakers in Lansing have introduced articles of impeachment against Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Reps. Beau LaFave, Matthew Maddock and Daire Rendon announced the articles as new coronavirus restrictions went into effect across the state Wednesday. The articles accuse Gov. Whitmer of “corrupt conduct in office” and having “exceeded her constitutional authority” during the pandemic. It reads in part:

“Whereas, in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gretchen E. Whitmer has acted in conflict with her constitutional duties as Governor. She has exceeded her constitutional authority, violated the constitutional rights of the people of Michigan, issued orders that are not in the best interests of the people of this state, and used the Pandemic as an opportunity to reward political allies. These actions are a matter of public record, primarily in the form of executive orders and the enforcement thereof; now, therefore, be it resolved by the House of Representatives, that Gretchen E. Whitmer, Governor of the state of Michigan, is impeached for corrupt conduct in office and for crimes and misdemeanors.”

However, a number of reports say Republican House Speaker Lee Chatfield will not allow an impeachment vote to come to the House floor.

Chatfield told The Associated Press an effort to impeach Whitmer would lack merit and would be every bit as shameful as the impeachment efforts against President Donald Trump.

“We’re not the party that impeaches someone because we’re upset with policies that they’ve enacted,” he said.

