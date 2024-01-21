Republican Senators Warn Against Immigration Deal

Sens. Mike Braun (R-IN), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), and Tim Scott (R-SC) on Breitbart News Saturday warned against the bipartisan immigration deal, believing it would do nothing to stem the migrant crisis at the southern border.

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) and congressional Democrats have struck an immigration framework that Breitbart News has detailed would only reward illegal immigration and encourage more foreign graduates to take jobs from American graduates.

An agreed border deal would:

1) Increase green cards by 50,000/year 2) Award work permits for adult children of H-1B holders 3) Give mmediate work permits to every illegal alien released from custody 4) Assign taxpayer funded lawyers to certain UACs and mentally incompetent aliens 5) Increase expulsion authority for a limited number of days ONLY if encounters exceed 5k/day over a seven day period 6) Restrict parole for those who enter without authorization between ports of entry

On Breitbart News Saturday, Blackburn, Braun, and Scott said that the immigration deal would not fix the migrant crisis.

