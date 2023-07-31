Republican Senator Rand Paul sends an ‘official criminal referral’ to the DOJ over Dr Fauci – saying a 2020 email proves the former White House doc’s COVID testimony was ‘absolutely a lie’

Rand Paul has submitted an ‘official criminal referral’ to the Department of Justice in regards to the nation’s former top doctor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, over testimony he gave about the coronavirus and whether it came from a Chinese lab.

Senator Paul, a Republican from Kentucky, claims Dr Fauci, 82, committed perjury when he testified in front of a Senate committee in 2021. Perjury is a federal offense that carries up to five years in prison.

Paul has now written to Attorney General Merrick Garland calling for an investigation into whether Fauci lied under oath over his knowledge of dangerous virus research that was taking place at the Wuhan lab, in China.

‘When Anthony Fauci came before my committee, he said absolutely he funded no gain of function research in China. We have email where he describes the research they are doing. They said you know what? We are suspicious of the lab because we know they are doing gain of function research,’ Paul explained to Laura Ingraham on Fox News.

‘He describes the project but … everything he has been telling us from the very beginning has been a lie. We have documented it’s a lie and it’s a felony to lie to congress. I have referred him twice to the Attorney General of the United States for prosecution but, as you know, this attorney general is the most partisan AG we’ve ever had. And it’s good luck on getting him to do his job,’ Paul went on.

In July 2021, Dr Fauci testified how his former department ‘has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.’

READ MORE