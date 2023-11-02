Republican Sen. Ted Cruz demands Coca-Cola explain why it scrubbed all support for Black Lives Matter from its website – after sparking fury with pro-Hamas posts calling for the ‘end’ of Israel

Sen. Ted Cruz is raising his eyebrows at the timing of soda giant Coca-Cola’s decision to wipe all pro-Black Lives Matter content off its website after the activist group’s anti-Israel posts.Following the massacre of over 1,400 civilians in Israel at the hands of Hamas terrorists, the Chicago chapter of BLM posted a graphic of a paraglider with ‘I stand with Palestine’ as the caption. Terrorists on paragliders infiltrated an outdoor music festival on October 7, brutally slaughtering over 260 innocent concert goers and taking over 200 people hostage, including Americans. The BLM chapter received enormous backlash for the post appearing to praise the murderers.

On a recent ‘Verdict’ podcast episode, the Texas senator called out Coca-Cola brand Sprite’s $500,000 donation to BLM in June 2020 – which previously was showcased on the company’s public website.He tells DailyMail.com that after the release of the episode, Coca-Cola quietly deleted all references to the company’s check to BLM.

