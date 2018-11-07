CNBC:

Outspoken pro-Trump Republican Ron DeSantis is the apparent victor in the race for Florida’s governor, triumphing over Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum in one of the mostly closely watched state elections in the country, NBC News projects.

Gillum conceded the race.

DeSantis, a former congressman, came from behind to defeat his Democratic challenger in a race that drew frequent commentary from President Donald Trump. Trump endorsed DeSantis and rallied for him in the state, while disparaging Gillum as a “thief.”

Gillum, a liberal Democrat buffeted by endorsements from former President Barack Obama and Sen. Bernie Sanders, was narrowly favored by virtually all public polling ahead of Election Day.

But that proved not to be enough, as a number of controversies that DeSantis amplified in the race’s final weeks apparently closed the gap.

An ongoing FBI probe into potential public corruption in Tallahassee ensnared Gillum in controversy despite his repeated claims that law enforcement told him he was not under investigation.