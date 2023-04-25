The Republican National Committee hit back at President Biden’s re-election bid announcement on Tuesday morning with a nightmarish AI-generated ad.

#Biden runs in 2024

What an absolutely horrible joke



He was not mentally or professionally competent in 2020



All he has done is FAIL

Great RNC ad showing how bad it could be pic.twitter.com/mQzbfJOcrr — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) April 25, 2023

The 30-second clip, which debuted shortly after Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris confirmed they would seek re-election in 2024, features Artificial Intelligence images that show Biden and Harris celebrating their second term, followed by harrowing scenes of China invading Taiwan, shuttered US banks, and cities overrun by crime.

The pictures are set to imagined audio news reports, while text on the screen asks viewers to consider “What if the weakest president we’ve ever had were re-elected.”

READ MORE