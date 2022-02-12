The Washington Times

Republican lawmakers say the Department of Homeland Security warning of “the proliferation of false or misleading narratives” in its latest terrorism threat advisory bulletin is a state-sponsored threat to free speech. The top Republican on the House Oversight Committee said the bulletin is yet another step toward authoritarianism under President Biden. “From targeting parents who express concerns at school board meetings to Americans who disagree with authoritarian vaccine mandates, the Biden administration is attempting to silence and demonize anyone who objects to their radical agenda,” Rep. James Comer, Kentucky Republican, said Friday. Lawmakers and watchdog groups have grown increasingly concerned over what they say is a march toward a police state under President Biden. Biden to speak with Putin as U.S. warns Ukraine invasion could be imminent

Earlier this week, the Center to Advance Security in America, a watchdog group based in Washington, said the Biden administration’s policy involves “the use of the domestic security state to potentially target political opponents, squash free speech and deliver federal dollars to special interest allies.” “What is a ‘misleading narrative,’ and who’s deciding what’s misleading, and how are they going to go after and conduct intelligence on it?” CASA Director Adam Turner said Wednesday in an interview. “I think they’re referring to people that don’t agree with whatever their talking points are for that time.” He said the policy could lead to chilling free speech on such matters as the origins of COVID-19, the effectiveness of vaccines or election integrity claims. “This should frighten every American,” Sen. Ron Johnson, Wisconsin Republican and member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said on Twitter Friday. “Will I be next? Will you?” The National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin issued Monday is the fifth of its kind released since January of 2021.

Read more at the Washington Times