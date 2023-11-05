Republican Jewish Coalition to Obama: You Are ‘Complicit in the Death and Suffering … in Israel and in Gaza’

The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) issued a blistering response Saturday night to former President Barack Obama’s attempt to claim a moral equivalence between Hamas terror and Israeli “occupation,” saying Obama was “complicit” in terror and war.

As Breitbart News reported, Obama told the Pod Save America podcast — which is run by his own former staffers — that America was “complicit” in the suffering in Israel and Gaza:

If there’s any chance of us being able to act constructively, to do something, it will require an admission of complexity. And maintaining, what on the surface may seem contradictory ideas — that what Hamas did was horrific, and there’s no justification for it; and what is also true is that the occupation [sic] and what’s happening to Palestinians is unbearable. [Applause] … And so if you want to solve the problem, you have to take in the whole truth, and you then have to admit nobody’s hands are clean, that all of us are complicit to some degree.

