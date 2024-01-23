Republican Jewish Coalition to Biden: Stop Pressuring Israel on Palestinian State

The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) issued a statement Tuesday rebuking President Joe Biden for trying to pressure Israel into accepting a Palestinian state as an outcome of the war started by Hamas, saying that would reward the terrorist organization.

Support for a Palestinian state has collapsed among Israelis — from 61% in favor in 2012 to 65% opposed today. The reason: given a chance to govern Gaza after Israel withdrew from the territory in 2005, Palestinians instead used it to launch attacks on Israel.

Palestinian leaders, at home and abroad, have done almost nothing to prepare for statehood, but have instead diverted funds and resources into terrorism and anti-Israel propaganda. Yet the Biden administration continues to push for Palestinian statehood.

There is little evidence that Palestinians themselves want a Palestinian state, except as a stepping stone to destroy and replace Israel “from the river to the sea” and to kill its Jewish population. Nor is it clear what kind of state a Palestinian state would be.

More here.