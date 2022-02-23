Breitbart

Republican Nick Howland flipped a Jacksonville, Florida, city council seat in a heavy Democrat district that swung for President Biden in 2020. Duval County election results from Tuesday night showed that Howland defeated Democrat Trayce Polson with a sizeable majority of 68,599 votes versus her 64,113 votes – 51.69 percent versus 48.31 percent. “With Howland’s victory, Republicans hold a 14-5 margin over Democrats in the City Council,” reported First Coast News. The seat was left vacant in September 2021 due to the death of Tommy Hazouri. Though a special election was held in December of that year, neither of the four candidates in the race were able to garner 50 percent of the vote required for victory. Howland’s victory over Polson on Tuesday night comes after he lost to her by a narrow margin of 600 votes. “According to county data, 132,712 people voted in Tuesday’s runoff election, including early votes. Voter turnout for the election was just over 20%,” added First Coast News.

