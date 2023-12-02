Republican congressman is filmed screeching ‘You f**k with my family, I’ll end every relationship you have’ at DC holiday party

A Republican congressman representing upstate New York was caught on camera at a holiday party in Washington DC on Thursday night threatening a stunned-looking former staffer.Brandon Williams, 56, jabbed his finger towards Michael Gordon in the hearted confrontation at the International Spy Museum, during a festive gathering hosted by a lobbying company.Williams yells at Gordon: ‘You f*** with my family, I’ll end every relationship you have.’Gordon, looking taken aback, tells Williams: ‘I didn’t do anything.’

Williams presses closer to Gordon, squaring up to him and still yelling.

‘Do you understand me? You think I don’t know?’

A woman interrupts, and says: ‘Excuse me? Hello?’

Williams, realizing the intensity of the confrontation, steps back, and pushes aside a camera filming the encounter.

‘Hey, why don’t you get the police in?’ he asks as he storms away.

