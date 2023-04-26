There have been many reports on why Tucker was let go. One report at The Huffington Post claims the following:

A source briefed on Fox Corp. chair Rupert Murdoch’s decision-making said Carlson was ousted over remarks he made during a speech Friday night at the Heritage Foundation’s 50th Anniversary gala in Maryland, according to Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman.

The source said Carlson’s speech was laced with religious overtones that were too extreme even for Murdoch. During the address, Carlson called abortion “child sacrifice,” cast American politics as a battle between “good and evil” and suggested the solution was taking “10 minutes a day to say a prayer about it.”

The source told Vanity Fair, “that stuff freaks Rupert out.”

“He doesn’t like all the spiritual talk,” the source said.

The report went on to state that Murdoch reportedly called off his engagement with his to-be fifth wife because she thought Tucker was a messenger from God.

TGP shared Tucker’s talk at the Heritage event:

Vanity Fair claims in a report that Tucker was fired by FOX CEO Suzanne Scott who called and fired him on Monday morning [emphasis added]:

Carlson has told people he doesn’t know why he was terminated. According to the source, Scott refused to tell him how the decision was made; she only said that it was made “from above.” Carlson has told people he believes his controversial show is being taken off the air because the Murdoch children intend to sell Fox News at some point.

This is all we know now. If true this won’t help the sale price of FOX.

READ MORE