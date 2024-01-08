Reports — Obama ‘Fears’ Trump Can Defeat Biden: ‘Dangerous Complacency’

Former President Barack Obama “fears” former President Donald Trump can defeat President Joe Biden in 2024 and believes he is “way too Zen,” “too complacent — and unimaginative,” according to recent reports by Axios and the Washington Post.

The warning runs contrary to how many Biden allies perceive the likely rematch against Trump. Aides outlined to Axios four “articles of faith” of outside factors they claim will benefit Biden during the 2024 cycle:

A calmer foreign policy chaos in 2024 An improving economy $1 billion in future negative ads against Trump The abortion issue favors Democrats

One reason Obama might worry about Biden losing the election is due to the president’s well documented temper and aides who are afraid to get “their heads bitten off” when confronting the president, sources told Axios.

