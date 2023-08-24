Reports: NATO-member Norway Donates F-16 Fighters to Ukraine

Numerous reports Thursday said NATO-member Norway has rushed to follow the Netherlands and Denmark to donate U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. Norwegian media outlets made their revelations as Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre was visiting the Ukraine capital Kyiv. AP reports there was no official confirmation of the plan, which was reported by Norwegian broadcasters NRK and TV2. Ukraine has long pleaded for the sophisticated fighter jets to give it a combat edge, as Breitbart News reported.

Top Ukraine General Blames Counteroffensive Struggles on Lack of Western Fighter Jets and Weaponshttps://t.co/kz8eSKKPya



— Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 1, 2023

Last week, the Netherlands and Denmark announced that they would answer that call and donate F-16 aircraft. Denmark said it will provide 19 planes, while the Netherlands has not said how many planes it will donate. Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky toured several European countries, including the Netherlands and Denmark, but skipped Norway.

READ MORE