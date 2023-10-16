Reports: Hamas Kills Palestinian Civilians Trying to Flee; Won’t Let Americans Leave

Reports are emerging that the Hamas terrorist group is preventing civilians from evacuating northern Gaza, killing innocent Palestinians who try to leave, and preventing American citizens from using the Rafah border crossing to escape to Egypt.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Jonathan Conricus has been warning for days that Hamas is preventing civilians from leaving Gaza ahead of an anticipated ground war. He cited both Israeli and international sources in an interview on CNN Sunday:

The Times of Israel noted that Conricus expanded on that point during a question-and-answer session on Twitter/X Sunday, accusing Hamas of attacking a column of Palestinian civilians trying to evacuate, killing 70:

IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus says a strike on a convoy of Gazans fleeing to the southern part of the Strip Friday appears to have been a false flag operation carried out by Hamas.



…



At least 70 people, most of them children, were killed in the strike, which occurred on a route that Israel said should be used for fleeing Gazans. Another 200 were injured.



Conricus says he expects the army will release proof of its claim in the coming hours or days.

On Sunday morning, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told CNN’s Jake Tapper on State of the Union that while Egypt and Israel were trying to help the U.S. evacuate American citizens from Gaza, Hamas was preventing them from leaving.

