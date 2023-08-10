Reports: Biden to Ask for Another $25 Billion in Ukraine Aid

President Joe Biden will ask for $25 billion in aid for Ukraine, according to multiple reports. Multiple reports found Biden is expected to unveil a Ukraine aid package request north of $25 billion, which would include $13 billion in military assistance and $12 billion for disaster relief. This aid request would set up a battle between many Republicans that are increasingly skeptical about providing aid and defense hawks who wish to continue funding Ukraine’s seemingly endless conflict with Russia.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) have already backed the push to have a vote on the supplemental aid package. This supplemental aid package would also allow for defense hawks to go around the defense budget caps as stipulated by the debt ceiling deal struck between Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Biden. McCarthy outlined in June any additional aid to Ukraine must go through regular order, or the appropriations process, which could complicate the process for pro-Ukraine aid lawmakers.

