Bahaman authorities say three Americans, two men and one woman, were found dead from undetermined causes at a Sandals resort Friday, while another American woman was airlifted to a hospital in Nassau. Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper announced that three Americans were found dead at an Exuma resort while another American woman was “airlifted to Princess Margaret Hospital,” according to a statement shared on Twitter by Director of Communications Latrae L. Rahming with the prime minister’s office. Cooper, who noted that he has been “advised that foul play is not suspected,” also briefed Prime Minister Phillip Davis on the matter.

