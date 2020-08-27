Daily Caller:

Daily Caller contributor Kyle Hooten was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night in Minneapolis as looting and violence resumed after a homicide suspect committed suicide while evading police.

Hooten said that he was walking away from Nicollet Mall, where rioting had broken out, around 9:30 p.m. when two men approached him and asked why he needed a bulletproof vest. After they continued to follow him and ask about the vest, Hooten turned around and said, “well, people get shot out here.”

The two men were standing in front of him and behind him, and the man in front reportedly said, “White boys don’t need a bulletproof vest, you’re not the ones getting shot.” Both men then grabbed his backpack and his vest, at which time a small crowd gathered.

After his vest was stolen, Hooten attempted to keep the second man from stealing his backpack before the man said, “Hey, give me the gun.” The other man lifted up his shirt to reveal the firearm, at which point the first man took his backpack.

