CBS SACRAMENTO:

A Chico television news reporter is recovering after someone attacked her while she was broadcasting live on Facebook.

KRCR’s Meaghan Mackey was reporting outside of a home when it happened.

Her station, KRCR, issued the following statement: “Meaghan is very shaken up but is okay. We are thankful law enforcement was right there and handled the situation quickly. We appreciate the kind words so many of you have offered Meaghan tonight.’

Mackey was reporting on a mass drug overdose in Chico. Investigators say a dozen people between 19 and 30 years old overdosed inside a house. One person died, authorities said.