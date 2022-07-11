Speculations about Hunter Biden dubbing his father as ‘Pedo Peter’ surfaced on social media after users of 4Chan claimed to have hacked his iCloud account. The users claimed that Hunter saved U.S. President Joe Biden’s saved the moniker in his phone contact list.

Besides leaking a ton of controversial data on the social media platform, the users also shared screenshots of Hunter’s laptop and phone on the website on Saturday night.

The Washington Examiner reported that to prove the leak was legitimate, the users posted links of the leaked content on the website. Soon, it found way to other social media platforms.

The unverified “leaked content” posted by the 4chan users included images of text messages involving drug use, money transfers, guns. Apparently, a screen shot appeared to have included President Joe Biden’s personal phone number, which was saved as “Pedo Peter” in Hunter’s phone list. Screenshots also revealed the text messages shared with “Pedo Peter”

The New York Post reported that Biden had used the pseudonym “Peter Henderson” â€“ a fictional Soviet Union-era spy in several Tom Clancy novels who infiltrated the US government, while sharing a YouTube video on email with his son, brother Jim, daughter-in-law Hallie, as well as his sister and longtime political strategist Valerie Biden Owens in October 2016.

