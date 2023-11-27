Report: Young Americans Sour on Joe Biden, Threatening Reelection Chances

President Joe Biden’s low approval rating among Americans between the ages of 18-29 threatens his reelection chances, New York Times’ chief political analyst Nate Cohn warned Monday in a 1,181-word article.

Cohn’s long article signals Biden’s dire hopes of winning reelection against likely Republican nominee former President Donald Trump.

The article highlighted two significant numbers from recent polling by the Times:

Biden only leads 76-20 percent among young voters registered as Democrats or who previously voted in a Democrat primary.

among young voters registered as Democrats or who previously voted in a Democrat primary. Biden only leads Trump 69-24 percent among young nonwhite Democrats.

