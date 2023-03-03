The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) allegedly used a threat tag it had initially created to track threats to the Supreme Court to focus on pro-life individuals, an FBI whistleblower told the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

FBI Special Agent Garret O’Boyle, who worked from the Wichita Resident Agency in the Kansas City Field, said the threat tag, “THREATSTOSCOTUS2022.” which was made after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer, was “legitimate” because “threatening a Supreme Court official is a violation of a federal crime,” according to portions of a transcripts of O’Boyle’s Feb. 10 interview with the panel, obtained first by Fox News.

O’Boyle said the threat tag soon “shifted and began focusing in on pro-life adherence,” according to the report.

“When this threat tag came out, it was like, why are you focusing on pro-life people?” O’Boyle’s transcript allegedly reads. “It’s pro-choice people who are the ones protesting or otherwise threatening violence in front of Supreme Court justices’ houses.”

O’Boyle said the FBI wanted agents to “look into” pro-life pregnancy centers, which he said he was confused by because pregnancy resource centers were more likely to receive threats following the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, according to the report. O’Boyle also allegedly told the panel that he was instructed to ask a confidential human source, who he said was pro-life, “a bunch of questions about the threats to the Supreme Court.”

O’Boyle reportedly said “I do,” when the panel asked if he believe the FBI was creating threat tags in a politicized way, the report states. He also reportedly told the panel that the FBI had him divide one domestic terrorism case into “four different cases.”

