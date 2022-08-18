Wealthy celebrities including Reese Witherspoon, Khloe Kardashian, Jay-Z, and the rock bands Pearl Jam and Green Day have benefited from government-issued Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans handed out at the height of the coronavirus pandemic — nearly all of which have been forgiven by Uncle Sam, according to a new report from the Daily Mail.

The result is that taxpayers will end up footing the bill for the millions of dollars that businesses associated with the celebrities don’t have to repay.

Read more at Breitbart