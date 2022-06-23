A number of Democrat-run cities in the United States have seen violent crime jump in 2022 compared to last year, a report has found.

Per data reviewed by Fox News, rates of violent crime – comprised of homicide, rape, robbery, and assault – in New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Baltimore “are all on pace to break their 2021 levels.”

While speaking with Fox News, Heather Mac Donald of the Manhattan Institute called the alarming jumps in violent crime the “Ferguson Effect 2.0 or the Minneapolis Effect.”

“George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police in late May was justly condemned — but the event has now spurred an outpouring of contempt against the pillars of law and order that has no precedent in American history,” she explained.

Democrat Mayor Eric Adams’s New York City is enduring the highest uptick in violent crime of any of the cities as there has been a 25.8 percent increase in homicide, rape, robbery, and assault, compared to the same period in 2021, Fox News reports. Moreover, the Big Apple’s crime statistics show the seven major felony categories – including the four violent crimes in conjunction with burglary, grand larceny auto, and grand larceny – have risen an astounding 38 percent through June 19 when referenced to the same time frame last year.

