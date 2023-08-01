Report: Vegan Raw Food Diet Influencer Zhanna Samsonova ‘Dies from Starvation and Exhaustion’

A vegan influencer who lived entirely on a diet of exotic fruit, juices, and sunflower seeds while living in Malaysia has reportedly “died of starvation and exhaustion.”

According to friends and family, Zhanna Samsonova frequently promoted raw foods while eschewing meat to her millions of followers on social media.

The Russian national reportedly died on July 21, aged 39, LBC News reports.

She was known to her millions of viewers on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram as Zhanna D’Art

“A few months ago, in Sri Lanka, she already looked exhausted, with swollen legs oozing lymph,” an unidentified friend reportedly said.

“They sent her home to seek treatment. However, she ran away again. When I saw her in Phuket, I was horrified.”

It’s understood that Samsonova’s lifeless body was discovered by a friend who lived on the floor beneath her who feared this situation might arise one day: “I convinced her to seek treatment, but she didn’t make it.”

READ MORE