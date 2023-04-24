At colleges and universities across the nation, segregated graduations are nothing new in an increasingly woke, virtue signaling society.

In 2021, The Gateway Pundit reported on California’s Chapman University’s segregated “Cultural Graduation” ceremonies that included “Black Graduation,” “APIDA Graduation,” “Lavender Graduation,” “disability Graduation,” “Middle Eastern Graduation,” and “Latinx Graduation.”

But the increased number of schools participating in 2023 in these woke Olympics, and the wide variety of ways they are dividing and subdividing our society, is jarring.

Campus Reform has analyzed the graduation ceremonies at 17 private and colleges and universities across the country for the Spring of 2023.

