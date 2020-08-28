Study Finds:

UNITED KINGDOM – The coronavirus lockdowns around the world have sparked fears that many people may be living in quarantine with violent partners or spouses. A new study reveals a different disturbing pattern growing in isolation: young children abusing their parents.

Researchers from the universities of Oxford and Manchester find this “hidden” problem is intensifying during the pandemic, with the number of violent episodes skyrocketing by 70 percent.

The study of more than 100 families and 47 social workers reveals many moms and dads believe the months-long quarantine is making already volatile homes even more unstable. Parents say being confined at home is creating a “cabin fever effect.” For some, this “pressure cooker” environment leads to violent outbursts.

Researchers say social workers are reporting a 69-percent uptick in referrals for families suffering child or adolescent-to-parent violence (C/APV). More than 60 percent of the social workers believe the severity of these violent incidents are increasing too.

“Everything is amplified, there’s no escape, and it’s not just the person being hurt who’s affected, it’s everyone that sees and hears it. The other children are traumatized by seeing us hurt,” one parent tells the research team in a university release.

What’s causing children to abuse their parents?

Study authors point to the major changes in the daily routines of millions as a trigger for this behavior. With schools and in-person services closing due to COVID-19, researchers say family problems have been building even before the virus became a legitimate concern for many communities.

Dr. Caroline Miles says many of these children are often suffering from traumas, adding that isolation is likely aggravating an already bad situation.

