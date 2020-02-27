Breitbart:

According to a recent study, ride-hailing trips with Uber and Lyft result in an estimated 69 percent more climate pollution on average than the trips they displace.

The Verge reports that a recent study from the Union of Concerned Scientists alleges that ride-hailing trips today produce 69 percent more climate pollution on average than the trips they displace. In cities, most ride-hailing trips are displacing low-carbon trips such as public transportation, biking, and walking. The group recommended that Uber and Lyft could reduce the amount of emissions with a more concerted effort to electrify its fleet of vehicles.

