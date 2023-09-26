Report: U.S. Taxpayers Subsidizing Small Businesses in Ukraine

While everyday American taxpayers are battling inflation and struggling to make ends meet, their money is subsidizing small businesses in Ukraine, according to a recent report on CBS News’s 60 Minutes.In addition to at least $43 billion in military aid, the U.S. has pumped nearly $25 billion of non-military aid into Ukraine’s economy since the Ukraine War began in February 2022, according to the report.

Some of that U.S. taxpayer money has been going to prop up “small businesses,” such as a designer knitwear company in Ukraine’s capital, far from the frontlines.The owner of the knitwear company, Tatiana Abramova, told CBS News, “Especially in the condition of war, we have to work.”“We have to pay taxes, we have to pay wage, salary to our employees. We have to work, don’t stop,” she said.When asked how supporting Ukraine’s economy would help it win the war, Abramova responded, “Because economy is the foundation of everything.”

