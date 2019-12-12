BREITBART:

The U.S. goal of reinventing Afghanistan into a Western-style centralized democracy and a free-market economy from a tribal society that was unsuited for either by throwing billions of American-taxpayer dollars was doomed to fail, the Washington Post revealed Monday in a multi-series investigation.

U.S. military officials, under three presidents who led the United States during the most prolonged American foreign engagement in the United States history, allegedly lied about American military progress. The Taliban now controls or contests more territory than during any other time since the U.S. removed it from power.

The Post noted:

The documents [obtained by the Post] also contradict a long chorus of public statements from U.S. presidents, military commanders, and diplomats who assured Americans year after year that they were making progress in Afghanistan and the war was worth fighting.

Several of those interviewed described explicit and sustained efforts by the U.S. government to deliberately mislead the public. They said it was common at military headquarters in Kabul — and at the White House — to distort statistics to make it appear the United States was winning the war when that was not the case.