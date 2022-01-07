BREITBART:

A Texas magistrate judge set bond at $50,000 for a convicted child sex offender accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy after another judge previously recommended a $1,000,000 bond, according to a Fox News report.

Warning: This Story Contains Distressing Details

“It’s just unconscionable that a judge that took an oath to keep the community safe, to protect children, would do something that would take a known career criminal and violent predator and put him back out in the street,” Justin Berry, Austin Police Department Senior Officer, told Fox News. “It’s just appalling.”

On December 19, a 14-year-old from Shively, Kentucky, went missing after telling family members he was going for a walk, according to the Lexington Herald Ledger.

On December 27, the boy was found in Austin, Texas, after the city’s police department responded to a criminal trespassing complaint “where they reported witnessing Ronald Martin Jr., a convicted sex offender, ‘performing oral sex on what appeared to be a young juvenile male,’” Fox News reports, quoting an affidavit.

As the Austin Police Department investigated the matter, Martin, 48, was taken into custody on an open warrant as he failed to register as a sex offender for previous convictions. He is a lifetime registered sex offender categorized as high risk, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. He was previously convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a seven-year-old boy.

Regarding the current allegations, the 14-year-old told police he met Martin on Instagram and stated the 48-year-old convict used the aliases “Kevin” and “Jaden,” Fox News reports.

