Twitter’s top lawyer Vijaya Gadde, who heads content moderation and who is rumored to have been instrumental in booting former President Donald Trump from the platform, reportedly cried during a company meeting on Monday in response to billionaire Elon Musk’s purchase of the platform.

Due to Elon Musk’s expressed desire to transform Twitter into a free speech-friendly platform, Gadde allegedly cried during a company meeting as she “expressed concerns about how the company could change,” three sources told Politico.

“She acknowledged that there are significant uncertainties about what the company will look like under Musk’s leadership,” noted the outlet. “Twitter spokesperson Trenton Kennedy said Gadde became emotional when discussing her team’s impact and the pride she feels in them.”

“Sources confirmed that she spoke at length about how she is proud of the work her team has done and offered employees encouragement, urging them to keep striving to do good work at the company,” it added.

