NEWSMAX:

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threw away President Donald Trump’s warning letter, BBC News is reporting.

“Let’s work out a good deal!” Trump said. “You don’t want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people, and I don’t want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy — and I will.”

Trump’s threats were said to infuriate Erdogan.

Sources told the BBC the letter was “thoroughly rejected” by Erdogan, who dumped it in the trash. Turkey launched a cross-border offense against Kurdish-led forces last week.