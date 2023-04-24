Tucker Carlson was blindsided by his firing from Fox News and learned of it on Monday morning shortly before it was announced.

Even some of his closest staff were unaware that his show had been axed, reading about it for the first time on Twitter.

‘No one I know was told about it beforehand. We were blindsided,’ one senior staffer who works closely with Tucker’s show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, told DailyMail.com.

The Los Angeles Times reports that it was a combination of Carlson’s coverage of the January 6 riot and a recent lawsuit filed by Abby Grossberg, a former producer, who says she was subjected to sexism, bullying and anti-Semitism while working on the show.

The Times’ sources say Rupert Murdoch gave the order for Carlson to be shown the door.

