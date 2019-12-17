BREITBART:

Attendees of a “high-profile Democrat wedding” stalked, harassed, and physically assaulted guests of an event hosted by Women for America First at the Willard Hotel in Washington, DC, on Saturday, the pro-Trump group alleged in a press release issued late Monday evening.

Approximately 200 women attended the aforementioned Women for America First event — titled a Very MAGA Holiday Weekend — at the Willard Hotel. The alleged “high-profile Democrat wedding” took place in an adjacent ballroom.

Women for America First is an outside conservative organization that supports President Donald Trump and is run by longtime grassroots conservative activist Amy Kremer.

The press release alleges that the private event held by Women for America First was interrupted “at least” 30 times by the wedding’s participants, including a physical assault against Jonathan Gilliam, a retired Navy SEAL and former FBI special agent, who attended the event.