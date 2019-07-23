NEWSMAX:

President Donald Trump is considering dumping national security adviser John Bolton, the Washington Examiner is reporting.

The Examiner attributed its information to sources close to the White House.

Trump’s frustration with Bolton has boiled over and candidates to replace him have emerged, according to the Examiner. Those candidates include retired Army Col. Douglas Macgregor and Ricky Waddell, assistant to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the website noted.

Macgregor recently spoke with Trump but it is not certain why, the Examiner said.

“It’s certainly become clear to anyone who knows the way this president operates that Bolton’s time is coming to an end,” one former White House official told the Examiner. “It’s just unclear if he has a few more weeks or a few more months.”